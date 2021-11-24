President to deliver speech in parliament to mark golden jubilee of independence

The two-day long session will kick off on Wednesday with the president delivering a commemorative speech at 3 pm.

His speech will highlight the emergence of an independent Bangladesh through an arduous struggle and its journey to prosperity after braving the many obstacles over the past five decades.

After a short break following the president’s speech, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will table a motion.

The parliament with begin discussion on the motion placed as a notice, according to the session schedule.

On Thursday, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said a bill will be passed following the discussions on Nov 24 and Nov 25.

The government had organised a number of programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with much fanfare, announcing that 2020 was ‘Mujib Barsha’ or Mujib Year. They, however, had to scale down festivities due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and extended Mujib Year to Dec 16, 2021.

This year Bangladesh celebrated the golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26 and will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its victory in the Liberation War on Dec 16.

To mark the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a special session was held in the parliament in November last year, the first of its kind in the history of Bangladesh. President Abdul Hamid had delivered a speech at the session, focusing on the life and work of Bangabandhu.