Bus driver, assistant sent to jail for threatening student with 'rape'
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Nov 2021 07:42 PM BdST Updated: 24 Nov 2021 07:42 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sent a bus driver and his helper to jail on charges of threatening a student with assault and rape after she paid discounted half fare.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the order on Wednesday, said the court’s general recording officer Md Tariqul Islam.
Sub-Inspector Krishnapad Majumder of Chawkbazar Police Station, the investigation officer of the case, produced Thikana Paribahan driver Md Rubel and his helper Mehedi Hasan in court after they were remanded in custody for one day on Nov 22.
The student was heading to Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls College on the bus from Shonir Akhra when the incident occurred on Nov 20.
The students of the college and other institutions blocked Bakshibazar intersection for over an hour in protest against the incident. The father of the alleged victim filed a case with Chawkbazar police.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Rubel and Mehedi in Narayanganj on Sunday.
