You should be punished, court says to father of teen hit-and-run driver

The 15-year-old, who is the son of a Supreme Court lawyer, was produced before a Dhaka court.

His father, Md Tarjel Hossain applied for bail on his behalf, said Hasibuzzaman, a trainee lawyer.

Judge Al-Mamun of the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal—6 ordered the teenager to be sent to the Tongi Juvenile Development Centre in Gazipur.

Asked who registered the car, the teenager said the car was in his father’s name.

During the hearing, the judge said, “He is not old enough to drive a car. He has no license. Why was he given a car? Why is his father so irresponsible?”

Prosecutor Jasmine Akhter then told the judge, “The second-hand car was bought six months ago. His father is a lawyer in the Supreme Court.”

When the judge asked Tarjel if he knew whether his son had a license to drive, he shook his head and said that he did not know that his son drove the car.

“Then you should be the one punished!” the judge said.