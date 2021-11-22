Home > Bangladesh

Six students were beaten dead in Aminbazar a decade ago. Court sets Dec 2 for verdict after long-drawn hearing

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Nov 2021 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 05:44 PM BdST

A court has set Dec 2 for the verdict in a case over the killings of six students who were beaten to death on suspicion of being robbers in Dhaka's Aminbazar in 2011.

Dhaka Additional District and Sessions Judge Ismat Jahan fixed the date after hearing arguments from the state and the defence on Monday.

On the night of Jul 17, 2011, which was also Shab-e-Barat, the nation was stunned by the brutal murders of the six in Bardeshi Village of Aminbazar.

The court began hearing the case against 60 suspects on Jul 8, 2013 after the police filed charges.

The case took another eight years to complete after a long-drawn hearing of testimony and arguments in court. Two of the defendants in the case have died in the course of the trial, lawyers said.

