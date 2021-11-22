Six students were beaten dead in Aminbazar a decade ago. Court sets Dec 2 for verdict after long-drawn hearing
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 05:44 PM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 05:44 PM BdST
A court has set Dec 2 for the verdict in a case over the killings of six students who were beaten to death on suspicion of being robbers in Dhaka's Aminbazar in 2011.
Dhaka Additional District and Sessions Judge Ismat Jahan fixed the date after hearing arguments from the state and the defence on Monday.
On the night of Jul 17, 2011, which was also Shab-e-Barat, the nation was stunned by the brutal murders of the six in Bardeshi Village of Aminbazar.
The court began hearing the case against 60 suspects on Jul 8, 2013 after the police filed charges.
The case took another eight years to complete after a long-drawn hearing of testimony and arguments in court. Two of the defendants in the case have died in the course of the trial, lawyers said.
More to follow
More stories
- No COVID cases, deaths in Ctg in a day
- Transport strike causing problems in Sylhet
- HC orders list of rivers, protection plans
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 199 cases
- Hamid, Hasina mark Armed Forces Day
- Students block road after bus helper’s ‘rape threat’
- 2 killed in Chandpur road accident
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
Recent Stories
- Six students were beaten dead in Aminbazar a decade ago. Court sets Dec 2 for verdict after long-drawn hearing
- BNP clash with police leaves at least 20 injured in Natore
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 264 cases in a day
- Top court ‘seizes’ judicial powers of Kamrunnahar after controversial comments in rape case verdict
- Chattogram records no COVID cases, deaths in 24 hours
- Transport strike in Sylhet division causes problems for commuters, tourists
Opinion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Rumana fifty fires Bangladesh Women to three-wicket win over Pakistan
- Bus driver, assistant held for 'threatening student with rape' after protests
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- These Americans are just going around in circles. It helps the climate
- Princes to paupers: India's salesmen face ruin as Ambani targets mom-and-pop stores
- 5 dead after driver plows SUV into holiday parade in Wisconsin