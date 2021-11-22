Councillor shot in his Cumilla office

A group of masked gunmen carried out the attack at the office of Syed Md Sohel, the councillor of ward-17 under the city corporation and president of the local unit of the Awami League, in Pathriapara neighbourhood at about 4 pm on Monday.

Local leaders of the party claimed Sohel and Haripad Saha, president of Swechchhasebak League’s local committee , died in the attack,

Cumilla Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed said the two victims were being treated in a hospital and the doctors were still trying to save them.

Arafanul Haque Rifat, general secretary of Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League, claimed Sohel died after being hit by at least 10 bullets. Two of the councillor’s aides were also injured, he said.