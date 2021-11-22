3 children die in truck-microbus crash in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Nov 2021 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 22 Nov 2021 10:41 AM BdST
Three children have been killed after a microbus rammed into a standing truck in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj Upazila.
The incident occurred on the Sunamganj-Sylhet Road in the Dabor Bridge area around 9 pm on Sunday, said Kazi Moktadir Hossain, chief of Shantiganj Police.
The dead have been identified as Khokon Das, 2, Niloy Das, 7, and Pranab Chandra, 8.
“On the way, their microbus rammed into a standing truck and was severely damaged, leading 11 passengers to suffer critical injuries.”
The injured were rescued locals and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared the three children dead, he said.
The other victims are still in danger, Moktadir added.
