3 children die in truck-microbus crash in Sunamganj

The incident occurred on the Sunamganj-Sylhet Road in the Dabor Bridge area around 9 pm on Sunday, said Kazi Moktadir Hossain, chief of Shantiganj Police.

The dead have been identified as Khokon Das, 2, Niloy Das, 7, and Pranab Chandra, 8.

“On Sunday night, several microbuses brought guests from Mollargaon Village in Jagannathpur Upazila to Shantiganj’s Shakramardan Village for a wedding. After the event, the group headed home,” Moktadir said.

“On the way, their microbus rammed into a standing truck and was severely damaged, leading 11 passengers to suffer critical injuries.”

The injured were rescued locals and sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, where doctors on duty declared the three children dead, he said.

The other victims are still in danger, Moktadir added.