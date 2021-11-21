Home > Bangladesh

Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur

  Chandpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Nov 2021 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 10:53 AM BdST

Two autorickshaw passengers have died and another critically injured after a truck collided with the vehicle head-on in Chandpur's Kachua Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Chandpur-Cumilla Highway in the Khajuria region of the upazila at 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to Kachua Police Station chief Md Mohiuddin.

Sohel, the driver of the autorickshaw, and Gokul Sarkar, a passenger, died on the spot after the Cumilla-bound truck crushed the three-wheeler, officer Mohiuddin said.

The injured victim, Ripon, has been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The truck driver managed to escape and locals blocked the road in an act of protest after the accident, Mohiuddin said.

Traffic returned to normal about an hour later when police convinced them to call off the blockade, he added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories