Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur

The accident occurred on the Chandpur-Cumilla Highway in the Khajuria region of the upazila at 10:30 pm on Saturday, according to Kachua Police Station chief Md Mohiuddin.

Sohel, the driver of the autorickshaw, and Gokul Sarkar, a passenger, died on the spot after the Cumilla-bound truck crushed the three-wheeler, officer Mohiuddin said.

The injured victim, Ripon, has been admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The truck driver managed to escape and locals blocked the road in an act of protest after the accident, Mohiuddin said.

Traffic returned to normal about an hour later when police convinced them to call off the blockade, he added.