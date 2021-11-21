Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral

The 10th grader is a student of Willes Little Flower School living with his parents in Moghbazar. He is not old enough to have a driving licence.

The boy was detained in Chuadanga’s Hat Boalia Notun Bazar area on Sunday morning and was being transferred to Dhaka, said Hafiz Al Faruk, an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

A video clip of the incident, which occurred on Friday, went viral on social media, drawing flak from netizens.

In the video, a black car slams into a rickshaw with a father and his child in it. The child is sent airborne onto the street in the impact of the collision.

The child has a leg broken and the father suffered a broken arm. The rickshaw-puller was also injured.

Police seized the car in the Hatirjheel area on Saturday night.