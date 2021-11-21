Schoolboy arrested in Bailey Road hit and run after video goes viral
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2021 07:59 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 07:59 PM BdST
Police have arrested a teenaged schoolboy on charges of injuring three people in a hit-and-run incident on Dhaka’s Bailey Road after a video of a car hitting a rickshaw went viral on social media.
The 10th grader is a student of Willes Little Flower School living with his parents in Moghbazar. He is not old enough to have a driving licence.
A video clip of the incident, which occurred on Friday, went viral on social media, drawing flak from netizens.
In the video, a black car slams into a rickshaw with a father and his child in it. The child is sent airborne onto the street in the impact of the collision.
The child has a leg broken and the father suffered a broken arm. The rickshaw-puller was also injured.
Police seized the car in the Hatirjheel area on Saturday night.
More stories
- Hamid, Hasina mark Armed Forces Day
- Students block road after bus helper’s ‘rape threat’
- 2 killed in Chandpur road accident
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Fire guts Gulshan restaurant
- 3 burnt in City Group rice mill fire
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
Recent Stories
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 199 cases in a day
- BNP MPs hold protest to demand Khaleda’s treatment overseas
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur
Opinion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules