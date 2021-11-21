Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan

Firefighters brought the flames within around 45 minutes after it broke out from the restaurant’s kitchen around 9:15pm on Saturday, said Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

The fire was doused in a short time because the firefighters reached the site immediately as there was not much traffic on the streets, he said. “Otherwise the fire would have spread to the other floors.”

The false ceiling and some furniture of the restaurant have been burnt, Debashish said.

Several people were hurt while they were rushing out of the building, said Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hossain.