Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2021 01:51 AM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 01:51 AM BdST
A fire has gutted a restaurant on the second floor of the 14-storey Unimart building in Dhaka’s Gulshan.
Firefighters brought the flames within around 45 minutes after it broke out from the restaurant’s kitchen around 9:15pm on Saturday, said Debashish Bardhan, a deputy director at the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
The fire was doused in a short time because the firefighters reached the site immediately as there was not much traffic on the streets, he said. “Otherwise the fire would have spread to the other floors.”
The false ceiling and some furniture of the restaurant have been burnt, Debashish said.
Several people were hurt while they were rushing out of the building, said Gulshan Police Station OC Abul Hossain.
More stories
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- 3 burnt in City Group rice mill fire
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 253 cases
- 3 teenage girls go missing in Adabar
- Road crash leaves 6 dead in Gaibandha
- Deadly Banshkhali arson trial drags on for 18 years
Recent Stories
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- 3 workers burnt in City Group rice mill fire in Narayanganj
- At one madrasa, no girls sat for the Dakhil exam. The families say they were married off
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7
Opinion
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Indian farmers in no mood to forgive despite Modi's U-turn on reforms
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police