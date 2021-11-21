Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Nov 2021 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 21 Nov 2021 05:41 PM BdST
The High Court has granted custody rights for the two children of Japanese citizen Nakano Eriko and Bangladeshi citizen Imran Sharif to the father. Imran will, however, have to bear the cost of allowing their mother to see them.
According to the High Court decision, the two girls will stay with their father in Dhaka, but their mother will also have the opportunity to spend time alone with them.
As their mother is a Japanese citizen who lives and works in Japan, she will be able to visit Bangladesh at her convenience and be able to spend at least 10 days each visit with them.
File Photo
Imran must also arrange for the children to have video calls with their mother on two holidays each month.
The High Court also rejected Imran’s petition to have their youngest daughter, who is currently in their mother’s custody in Japan, brought to court to confirm her safety and whereabouts.
File Photo
The decision was announced by the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday after the final hearings on the petitions from both parents.
The current petition will remain ongoing and, if any party fails to fulfil their obligations, they can be brought to court, said Justice Rahim, the senior judge on the bench.
- Hamid, Hasina mark Armed Forces Day
- Students block road after bus helper’s ‘rape threat’
- 2 killed in Chandpur road accident
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Fire guts Gulshan restaurant
- 3 burnt in City Group rice mill fire
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
- Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs on Armed Forces Day
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- Truck-autorickshaw collision leaves 2 dead in Chandpur
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- 3 workers burnt in City Group rice mill fire in Narayanganj
- At one madrasa, no girls sat for the Dakhil exam. The families say they were married off
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Fire guts restaurant in Gulshan
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Pakistan crush Bangladesh’s hope of a comeback in T20 series with 8-wicket win
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Doctors see ‘little improvement’ in Khaleda Zia’s condition
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- FBI agents became CIA operatives in secret overseas prisons
- Protests block Bakshibazar after bus helper ‘threatens a student with rape for paying half fare’
- When can the COVID-19 masks finally come off?