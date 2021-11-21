Children of Nakano-Imran will stay with father, High Court rules

According to the High Court decision, the two girls will stay with their father in Dhaka, but their mother will also have the opportunity to spend time alone with them.

As their mother is a Japanese citizen who lives and works in Japan, she will be able to visit Bangladesh at her convenience and be able to spend at least 10 days each visit with them.

Imran has been ordered to pay for her travel to and from Japan three times a year, but she will pay her own way if she decides to spend more time with them.

Imran must also arrange for the children to have video calls with their mother on two holidays each month.

The High Court also rejected Imran’s petition to have their youngest daughter, who is currently in their mother’s custody in Japan, brought to court to confirm her safety and whereabouts.

Nakano Eriko has been in Bangladesh for several months, seeking custody of her children. To compensate her for the travel costs, the court has also ordered Imran to pay Tk 1 million.

The decision was announced by the High Court bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday after the final hearings on the petitions from both parents.

The current petition will remain ongoing and, if any party fails to fulfil their obligations, they can be brought to court, said Justice Rahim, the senior judge on the bench.