3 workers burnt in City Group rice mill fire in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Nov 2021 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Nov 2021 10:16 PM BdST
Three workers of City Group have been “critically” burnt in a fire at City Auto Rice Mill in Narayanganj’s Rupganj.
The fire originated from a heating machine and spread fast to a warehouse of husk at about 3 pm on Saturday, said Tanharul Islam, a deputy director of the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Five units of firefighters from Rupganj, Demra and Narayanganj battled the fire at the plant in City Economic Zone for two hours and brought it under control at about 5 pm.
The burnt workers were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital’s intensive care unit in a “critical condition”, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, chief of the police camp there.
The victims, identified as Hazrat Ali, 50, Sirajul Islam, 60, and Belayet Hossain, 50, suffered burns on 90 to 99 percent of their bodies, according to Bachchu.
The authorities were yet to assess the damage. No factory official could be contacted immediately for comment.
- None of the 15 students at a madaras sat for the Dakhil exam
- Expelled AL leader Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’
- ‘3 missing sisters’ didn’t want to live with aunts: Police
- Daily count: 7 virus deaths, 253 cases
- 3 teenage girls go missing in Adabar
- Road crash leaves 6 dead in Gaibandha
- Deadly Banshkhali arson trial drags on for 18 years
- Atiqul laments poor waste management in big projects
- At one madrasa, no girls sat for the Dakhil exam. The families say they were married off
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- ‘3 missing sisters’ want to live with their father: Police
- Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7
- Three teenage sisters reported missing in Dhaka's Adabar
- 6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
Most Read
- AL expels Gazipur Mayor Zahangir from party for remarks on Bangabandhu, martyrs
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- US-Bangla starts direct flights to Maldives as aviation looks to recover from pandemic
- Bangladesh reports no COVID deaths in a day, for the first time in nearly 20 months
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Harris was briefly first woman to be acting US president as Biden underwent colonoscopy
- Zahangir cries ‘conspiracy’ after Awami League expulsion
- Jonerang Para: A small hill village in Bandarban
- Bangladesh slump to four-wicket defeat against Pakistan in T20 series opener
- Three teenage sisters ‘missing’ from Dhaka found in Jashore