Three teenage sisters reported missing in Dhaka's Adabar
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2021 03:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 03:44 PM BdST
Three teenage sisters have been reported missing by their family in Dhaka's Adabar.
They lived with their aunt in the Shekertek area, according to Adabar Police chief Kazi Shahiduzzaman.
“Their aunt filed a general diary around 11:30 pm on Thursday after the three sisters left the house without informing anyone and did not return.”
Among them, one studies in higher secondary while the two others are SSC exam candidates.
Their father lives in Jashore, having remarried after their mother's death in 2013. Since then, the three of them have been living with their aunts.
They usually live with their younger aunt in Khilgaon but moved to Adabar to stay at their elder aunt's place before the SSC tests as their exam centre is in Dhanmondi.
According to their aunt, the two sisters went to take their first tests from Adabar and have two more exams remaining.
In the meantime, they left the house on Thursday without informing anyone.
OC Kazi Shahiduzzaman said, "We are trying to find them by identifying their location."
