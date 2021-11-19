Bangladesh logs 253 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 7
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2021 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 05:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh has registered seven new deaths from COVID-19 in a day, taking the toll to 27,946.
The COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,573,711 after 253 people tested positive for the disease in the 24 hours to 8 am on Friday, according to the latest government data.
Dhaka recorded the most cases and deaths among the eight divisions, logging 202 infections and six fatalities.
Nationwide, another 298 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,537,816.
As many as 18,124 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.40 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.72 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.
Globally, over 256.12 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.13 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
