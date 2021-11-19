6 dead after Hanif Paribahan bus crushes autorickshaw in Gaibandha
Gaibandha Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Nov 2021 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 19 Nov 2021 10:47 AM BdST
Six people have been killed after a bus ploughed into an autorickshaw in Gaibandha's Gobindaganj Upazila.
The victims were all passengers of the autorickshaw but their identities could not be known immediately.
The incident occurred in the upazila's Kalitola area around 7:15 am on Friday, according to Gobindaganj Highway Police chief Khairul Islam.
The battery-powered autorickshaw was heading to Fashitola when a Rangpur-bound night coach operated by Hanif Paribahan rammed into it. Three people died instantly while three others were critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Gobindaganj Upazila Health Complex but they did not survive the crash.
Police seized the bus but its driver managed to flee, according to Khairul.
