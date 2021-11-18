Mayor Atiqul slams realtors for flimsy waste management in big projects
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 11:36 PM BdST
Atiqul Islam, the mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation, has criticised real estate businesses for failing to designate a space for garbage disposal or set up public toilets in big housing projects.
The city corporation has enough funds to build the public toilets and secondary transfer stations or STSs for waste management, but they cannot be built due to a lack of space, he said at an event on Thursday marking World Toilet Day.
He said he requested councillors and many others for places, but they could not be found.
“Housing projects show beautiful photos, but the developers even sell off the playgrounds when land price soars,” Atiqul said.
“You, the developers are working on many big projects, but none of you are ready to give me a five katha land for an STS. We need a small place for a public toilet, but we don’t get it.”
The mayor said sewage flows to lakes and canals because most of the buildings in the city do not have septic tanks, although many landlords in the posh areas have been notified about the issue.
He warned that the building owners will face legal action if they do not set up septic tanks within six months.
- Man charged with fraud on TikTok faces 2 more cases
- Protest by Dhaka College students blocks road
- Health minister declines to disclose vaccine cost
- Daily count: 5 virus deaths, 244 cases
- Man, 2-year-old found dead in Netrokona home
- Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan 6 probe
- Man goes fishing, finds Tk 6.6 m
- UN adopts Rohingya resolution by consensus
- Mayor Atiqul slams realtors for flimsy waste management in big projects
- Bangladesh to gradually reduce bus fares for students
- Bangladesh plans to administer COVID vaccines in schools
- Man charged with duping people on TikTok faces two more cases
- Bangladeshi attorney sends legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg
- Former Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty to obstructing Jan 6 congressional probe
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Man goes fishing in a pond and finds a bagful of cash. Divers come and get more
- Bangladesh economy was hammered by pandemic. Now it sees green shoots
- UN committee adopts Rohingya resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated: Europe’s COVID-19 culture war
- A Nike executive told of once killing a man. Here’s what he left out
- The women bringing sex ed to the Arab world
- Bangladeshi attorney sends legal notice to Mark Zuckerberg
- Bangladesh reports 5 virus deaths, 244 cases in a day