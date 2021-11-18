Mayor Atiqul slams realtors for flimsy waste management in big projects

The city corporation has enough funds to build the public toilets and secondary transfer stations or STSs for waste management, but they cannot be built due to a lack of space, he said at an event on Thursday marking World Toilet Day.

He said he requested councillors and many others for places, but they could not be found.

“Housing projects show beautiful photos, but the developers even sell off the playgrounds when land price soars,” Atiqul said.

“You, the developers are working on many big projects, but none of you are ready to give me a five katha land for an STS. We need a small place for a public toilet, but we don’t get it.”

The mayor said sewage flows to lakes and canals because most of the buildings in the city do not have septic tanks, although many landlords in the posh areas have been notified about the issue.

He warned that the building owners will face legal action if they do not set up septic tanks within six months.