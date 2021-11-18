Man finds Tk 6.6 million while fishing in Lalmonirhat pond
Lalmonirhat Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Nov 2021 01:34 PM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2021 01:40 PM BdST
A man has found Tk 6.6 million while fishing in a pond in Lalmonirhat.
Locals say the man was setting up his fishing equipment when he spotted a bag containing the money. He later reported it to the police.
Police recovered the money around 10 pm on Wednesday, said Shah Alam, chief of Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station.
Local resident Abdus Salam, 40, claims the money was counterfeit.
“Police went to the spot and recovered 66 bundles of Tk 1,000 notes,” Alam said. “More money may be hidden in the area. An operation is still ongoing.”
There were stickers on the bundles saying "Lucky Coupon", “Sathi Sangha” and "Bhaggyo Poriborton", he added.
More stories
- Judge omits rape case time limit comment from verdict
- PM questions subsidies, defends fuel price hike
- No sign Kishore was tortured: PBI
- Hasina welcomes calls for probe into post-1975 atrocities
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur
- Parliament offers condolences for MP Akabbar
- Oil tanker blast death toll rises to 6
- SC to consider 16th amendment soon: law minister
Recent Stories
- UN adopts Rohingya resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the crisis
- Judge omits '72-hour time limit for rape case' comment from Raintree verdict
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- PBI finds ‘no evidence’ cartoonist Kishore was tortured
- Hasina welcomes calls for a commission to investigate post-1975 atrocities
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
Opinion
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
- Chhatra League activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
- Bangladesh economy was hammered by pandemic. Now it sees green shoots
- Hasina welcomes calls for a commission to investigate post-1975 atrocities
- A Nike executive told of once killing a man. Here’s what he left out
- Bangladesh reports 6 virus deaths, 266 cases in a day
- Bangladesh will have a vaccine institute, says Hasina
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Judge omits '72-hour time limit for rape case' comment from Raintree verdict