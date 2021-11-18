Man charged with duping people on TikTok faces two more cases

The court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam took the charges into cognisance under the Digital Security Act and the Pornography Control Act on Thursday, said Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam, the court’s general recording officer.

The 26-year-old is known as TikTok Raj on the social media platform. The two new cases were filed with Mohammadpur police.

The RAB had previously filed three cases against him after his arrest in Mohammadpur on Nov 15.

The officials seized a fake RAB uniform, a mobile phone, a SIM card and a whistler used by him to deceive people.

The court on Wednesday set Nov 22 for the hearing of Khokon’s bail petition, sending him back to jail in one of the cases filed by the RAB.