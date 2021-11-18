Man, 2-year-old found dead in Netrokona home

The law enforcers recovered the bodies of Qayyum Sarder, 32, and Shakil, 2, from the Nagra area of the town at 9:15 am on Thursday, according to Netrokona Sadar Police Station chief Khandakar Shaker Ahmed.

Police interrogated Sarder's wife – 20-year-old Salma Akter - who said that she woke to find Sarder's body hanged by the neck from the ceiling and their son lying motionless beside him, Ahmed said.

Sarkar was an office secretary at the Directorate General of Drug Administration. The family rented an apartment on the fourth floor of a five-storey building in Netrokona town.

"Salma, after seeing the body, cut the rope at 6:30 am. We believe the father committed suicide after killing his son. It could have been due to a family dispute," Ahmed said, adding that law enforcers will interrogate Salma further.

Police are preparing to send the bodies for a post-mortem examination at Netrokona Sadar Hospital.