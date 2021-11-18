Bangladesh to gradually reduce bus fares for students

His remarks came in the wake of protests by Dhaka College students to call for a half-fare for bus rides on Thursday.

The home minister said legal action would be taken against bus operators who charge more than the stipulated rates.

"We are monitoring the issue of extra fares on public transports."

Asked about the students' demand for half-fare on buses, Kamal said, "This is a long-standing demand, which will be implemented in phases by the task force."

Bus fares were recently raised by about 27 percent on Nov 7 after a transport strike over the government’s decision to raise the price of diesel by Tk 15 per litre.