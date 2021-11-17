Parliament adopts condolence motion for late Tangail MP Akabbar

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the motion on Wednesday, a day after his passing.

In accordance with parliament tradition, the speaker postponed the scheduled business of the session and the participants memorialised Akabbar, discussing his life.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the session with other senior members of the parliament and leaders of the country. She said Akabbar’s death is “heartbreaking” for her party and the nation.

At one point, parliament observed a minute of silence in Akabbar’s memory and proceeded with a prayer led by Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) MP Enamul Haque.

Akabbar was the head of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges.

He was elected to parliament from the Tangail-7 seat for four consecutive terms.

Akabbar fell ill on Oct 19 and was taken to Dhanmondi’s Anwer Khan Modern Medical Hospital for treatment. He was later transferred to the CMH.

Akabbar was struggling with kidney issues for a long time and his condition deteriorated after a recent brain haemorrhage, according to Akabbar’s private secretary Iqbal Bin Matin.

Akabbar, who is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, was born in Mirazpur’s Postkamuri Village on Jul 12, 1956. He obtained his master’s degree from Dhaka University, or DU, in 1978.

Involved in politics since his days as a student, Akabbar was the president of the Mohsin Hall Chhatra League unit at DU.

The former general secretary of the Mirzapur Awami League unit was elected the chairman of local upazila council in 1990.

He was first elected in the eighth national parliament in 2001 and was re-elected as an MP in 2008, 2014 and 2018.