Hasina welcomes calls for a commission to investigate post-1975 atrocities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 05:24 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has welcomed recent public interest in seeking justice for the deaths and atrocities committed in the years of military rule following the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The media sought comments from Hasina on the subject of forming a commission to investigate the atrocities as a step forward.
The horrific atrocities that occurred on Oct 2, 1977 still linger, she said at a news conference in Dhaka on Wednesday. “The families of the victims are still seeking justice, but have received little attention until now. They have endured an extended period of despair.”
No action had been taken on the four murders carried out at BTV either, she said. “Until we can get justice for these crimes, our pain will not abate.”
Hasina thanked those who had recently brought these issues into the limelight.
Hasina noted that 19 coups had followed Bangabandhu’s assassination. The hangings, military trials, court-martials that followed led to the deaths of thousands, she said.
“Many families haven’t been able to mourn their losses because the bodies have never been found,” she said.
“But I want to thank those of you who are awakening our consciousness. I did not get justice for the death of my mother, my father and my brothers. I could not file a case.”
Hasina also accused BNP founder and military ruler Ziaur Rahman of being involved in Bangabandhu’s assassination.
