Hasina questions subsidies, says fuel price hike is linked to global surge
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 07:16 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 07:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has questioned subsidies to support several sectors while defending her government’s decision to raise fuel prices.
“How much can the government subsidise?” she said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday, noting that it pays Tk 530 billion to support fuel, electricity, fertiliser and other sectors.
A reporter asked whether the government has any plan to reduce the price of diesel. Hasina said Bangladesh purchases diesel from abroad, and so the price should be increased in the domestic market when global prices spike. “But the government is still subsidising many sectors.”
Highlighting a Tk 230 billion worth of subsidies to the fuel sector, she said: "We can’t use up all the money in the national budget to pay subsidies. That will lead to a halt on all developmental projects.”
"We are always aware of our responsibility towards the people. There is no one we haven’t helped out with cash amid the coronavirus pandemic. We have distributed cash many times.”
“What is our way? How much is our earning? What resources do we have? Go to developed countries and you’ll find that there is a shortage of food. In London, you’ll see that the supermarkets are empty. There is no shortage of food in our country.”
Pointing out the trend of tax evasion, she said that everyone is trying to avoid paying taxes. “So, where will the money come from? Do we have to go bankrupt?”
The government is importing liquefied natural gas or LNG to tackle a gas crisis and is paying huge subsidies there as well, Hasina said.
"We are keeping an eye on people so that they do not suffer and face a crisis of food."
The prime minister joined the press conference from her Ganabhaban residence to share her experiences during a two-week official visit to the United Kingdom and France.
- Judge omits rape case time limit comment from verdict
- PM questions subsidies, defends fuel price hike
- No sign Kishore was tortured: PBI
- Hasina welcomes calls for probe into post-1975 atrocities
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur
- Parliament offers condolences for MP Akabbar
- Oil tanker blast death toll rises to 6
- SC to consider 16th amendment soon: law minister
- PBI finds ‘no evidence’ cartoonist Kishore was tortured
- Hasina welcomes calls for a commission to investigate post-1975 atrocities
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
- Parliament adopts condolence motion for late Tangail MP Akabbar
- Bangladesh oil tanker blast death toll rises to six
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister
Most Read
- Pakistan cricket team should be sent back, says state minister Murad Hasan
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Chhatra League activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Bangladesh lighter vessel operators raise charges 15% after diesel price hike
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday
- Bangladesh reports 6 virus deaths, 266 cases in a day
- India temporarily shuts five coal-fired power plants around New Delhi