Chhatra League activists ‘attack’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
Tangail Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 04:01 PM BdST
Members of the new Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad party, including convener Dr Reza Kibria and Member Secretary Nurul Haque Nur, have allegedly been attacked while attempting to pay their respects at the tomb of Maulana Bhashani in Tangail’s Santosh.
Shakiluzzaman, the newly formed party’s senior joint convener, alleged the Bangladesh Chhatra League carried out the attack on Wednesday afternoon.
“Around 11:45 am we were close to Bhashani’s tomb when we were attacked by over 50 Chhatra League activists chanting party slogans. Reza Kibria, Nur, and several other activists were injured.”
The injured were given first aid nearby, he said.
“Leaders of the Gana Odhikar Parishad were on their way to Maulana Bhashani’s tomb when they were set upon by members of the Maulana Bhashani University Chhatra League,” said Mir Mosharraf Hossain, head of Tangail Police Station. The two groups then clashed.”
“At one point, police removed Kibria, Nur and some party activists to safety,” he said.
But Nibir Pal, organisational secretary of the university’s Chhatra League, denies that the student wing of the ruling party was responsible for the violence. He says the Chhatra League was merely protesting the ‘anti-government’ slogans chanted by the Gana Odhikar Parishad activists.
There has been unrest in the area around Bhashani’s tomb since the violence. Chhatra League activists have occupied the area.
But the situation is currently under police control, said Mir Mosharraf Hossain.
On Nov 17, the Bangladesh Gana Odhikar Parishad formed with former Gono Forum leader Reza Kibria as convener and former Dhaka University Central Students’ Union President Nurul Haque Nur as member secretary.
The members of the party’s 83-strong committee are former and current leaders of Nur’s organisations for students, youths and workers.
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur
- Parliament offers condolences for MP Akabbar
- Oil tanker blast death toll rises to 6
- SC to consider 16th amendment soon: law minister
- 4 suspended over missing documents
- Tangail MP Akabbar dies at 65
- Man dies after jumping from 20th floor of Radisson hotel
- 5 sailors missing as coal boat sinks near Mongla
- Chhatra League ‘attacks’ Reza Kibria, Nur in Tangail
- Parliament adopts condolence motion for late Tangail MP Akabbar
- Bangladesh oil tanker blast death toll rises to six
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister
- Missing file: 4 employees suspended after probe committee submits report
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
Most Read
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- ‘Never thought of getting vaccine’: Dhaka slum dwellers celebrate access to COVID inoculation
- Poland uses water cannons and tear gas as tensions rise at Belarus border
- Pfizer will allow its COVID pill to be made and sold cheaply in poor countries
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Bangladesh logs 2 virus deaths, 213 cases in a day
- BNP MP complains of poor mobile signal in parliament. Law minister says it’s because she’s not patriotic enough
- FDA plans to authorise Pfizer boosters for all adults as soon as Thursday