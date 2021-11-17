Bangladesh oil tanker blast death toll rises to six
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Nov 2021 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:06 AM BdST
The death toll from an explosion on an oil tanker in Jhalakathi's Sugandha River has jumped to six, with five victims dying in hospital care in a day.
The latest victims died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, four days after the incident on the vessel Shagor Nandini-3.
Kamrul Islam, the helmsman, died at the scene. The five other dead victims are Shahid Talukder, 40, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Md Ripon, 40, Md Rony, 27, and Ashikur Rahman, 25.
Seven people burnt in the blast were brought to the institute, said resident surgeon SM Ayub Hossain. Two of the njured, Imam Uddin and Md Rubel, were released after they were given first-aid.
The incident occurred about 8:30 am on Friday while the vessel was anchored at Pouro Kheyaghat jetty.
The explosion took place when the tanker's pump room was being emptied of octane, a fire service official said. The oil tanker had 13 crew members.
- SC to consider 16th amendment soon: law minister
- 4 suspended over missing documents
- Tangail MP Akabbar dies at 65
- Man dies after jumping from 20th floor of Radisson hotel
- 5 sailors missing as coal boat sinks near Mongla
- Raintree rape case judge ignored SC order in another case
- Ansar al-Islam online branch head arrested
- Indictment of Pori Moni in drug case set for Dec
- Bangladesh oil tanker blast death toll rises to six
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister
- Missing file: 4 employees suspended after probe committee submits report
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- 5 sailors missing as coal-bearing boat sinks near Mongla Port
Most Read
- Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram
- Bill introduces penalties for buying savings certificates with false information
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- Tangail MP Akabbar Hossain dies at 65
- Writer Hasan Azizul Huq dies aged 82
- Raintree rape case judge ignored Supreme Court’s order in another case in 2020
- As holidays near, bosses try to coax Vietnam’s workers back to factories
- Russia to lift COVID-19 ban on flights to Bangladesh, other countries from Dec 1
- Bangladesh to jointly host 2031 ODI World Cup with India
- Family apply again for permission to take Khaleda abroad for treatment