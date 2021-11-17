Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh oil tanker blast death toll rises to six

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2021 12:06 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2021 12:06 AM BdST

The death toll from an explosion on an oil tanker in Jhalakathi's Sugandha River has jumped to six, with five victims dying in hospital care in a day.

The latest victims died at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday, four days after the incident on the vessel Shagor Nandini-3.

Kamrul Islam, the helmsman, died at the scene. The five other dead victims are Shahid Talukder, 40, Mehedi Hasan, 28, Md Ripon, 40, Md Rony, 27, and Ashikur Rahman, 25.

Seven people burnt in the blast were brought to the institute, said resident surgeon SM Ayub Hossain. Two of the njured, Imam Uddin and Md Rubel, were released after they were given first-aid.

The incident occurred about 8:30 am on Friday while the vessel was anchored at Pouro Kheyaghat jetty.

The explosion took place when the tanker's pump room was being emptied of octane, a fire service official said. The oil tanker had 13 crew members.

