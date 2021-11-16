Missing file: 4 employees suspended after probe committee submits report

The ministry’s investigation committee recommended the move, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division’s Secretary Ali Noor said on Tuesday.

“The committee submitted a report and we are taking action based on that. They have been suspended for now. The investigation will continue. We will make final decisions based on their findings.”

The four employees are computer operators of the procurement section Ayesha Siddiqui and Joseph Sarder, and office assistants of administration Badal Chandra Goswami and Mintu Mia.

The division’s Deputy Secretary Nadira Haider lodged a general diary with Shahbagh police on Oct 28 over the missing file.

Citing the GD, Shahbagh OC Moudud Howlader said Joseph and Ayesha left the file containing the documents in a cabinet after work on Oct 27. The file went missing from the cabinet the next day.

The Criminal Investigation Department or CID, tasked with looking into the issue, said on Nov 6 it had found “nothing of note” after questioning nine officials and a contractor.