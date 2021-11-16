Man dies after jumping off 20th floor of the Radisson Blu hotel in Chattogram

The dead man was identified as 24-year-old Arif Kabir, who lived in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur, said Rezaul Karim, inspector of Kotwali Police Station.

Arif left his house and went to Cox's Bazar a week ago after 'quarrelling with his mother', he said.

Citing hotel authorities, Kotwali Police Station OC Mohammad Nezam Uddin told bdnews24.com that Arif went to eat at the restaurant on the 20th floor of the hotel on Monday. After eating, he jumped.

"Around 8:45 pm, he jumped from the verandah and fell to the sixth floor of the hotel. The hotel authorities then informed the police.”

Arif was recovered and taken to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

OC Nezam said: “We found a bus ticket from Cox's Bazar to Dhaka on his body. We are speaking to his family.”

Inspector Rezaul Karim said, "His mother told us that she had a quarrel with her son on Nov 9. Later, when she left home, Arif left too.”

After leaving home, Arif mostly kept his mobile phone switched off. The family told police he last spoke to his mother and grandfather on Monday.

Inspector Rezaul said Arif's phone was located in Cox's Bazar until noon on Monday. He went to Hotel Radisson in Chattogram around 5:30 pm.

“After ordering his food, he remained at his table until 8:45 pm. Then he went to the balcony and jumped.”

"The man came to have dinner at the restaurant,” said hotel spokesman Rahfat Salman regarding the night’s events. “Suddenly he jumped. The police are investigating why he did it. We can't say anything further at the moment.”