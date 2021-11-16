5 sailors missing as coal-bearing boat sinks near Mongla Port

The incident occurred around 9:30 pm on Monday night in the Harbaria area, said Commander Sheikh Fakruddin, harbour master of the Mongla Port Authority.

The Port Authority and Coast Guard are conducting searches for the missing, he said.

The MV Fardin-1 was a small vessel that transported coal from the foreign vessel MV El-Nabi, which imports coal for the Bashundhara Group, port officials said.

It had left for Dhaka carrying nearly 350 metric tonnes of coal when it collided with a passing foreign vessel and sank.

“According to the importers, at least five sailors have gone missing in the accident,” Fakruddin said. “The vessel sank outside one of the main channels to the port, so it has not interfered with the movement of other vessels.”