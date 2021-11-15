Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2021 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 07:39 PM BdST
Anwar Shaheed, former chief scientific officer of Bangladesh Wheat and Maize Research Institute or BWMRI, was murdered after he pressured a debtor to repay the Tk 1.2 million he had borrowed, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.
The information was gleaned from Zakirul Hossain, who planned the murder, and Md Saiful, who carried out the attack in Dhaka's Shyamoli following their arrest in a case over the killing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing, said on Monday.
Zakirul and Saiful are both natives of Dinajpur, where Shaheed was stationed for 15 years. Zakirul owed the money to Shaheed, while Saiful works at his accomplice’s warehouse.
Shaheed was stabbed around 7 pm on Thursday at Holyland alley in Dhaka’s Shyamoli. He succumbed to his injuries around 11 pm that night at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.
“Zakirul revealed in initial interrogation that he got acquainted with Shaheed when he was posted in Dinajpur and later became close friends.”
“Zakirul played middleman when Shaheed purchased land. Zakirul also took loans from Shaheed at different times, which accumulated to Tk 1.2 million,” Moin said, adding that the two remained in touch after Shaheed retired and arrived in Dhaka.
A year ago Zakir, who is a drug addict, sought Shaheed’s assistance in acquiring Tk 2 million by mortgaging his rice warehouse. Shaheed, however, declined to help and proceeded to press for repayment of the debt he was owed, said Moin.
“Zakirul often needed money to buy drugs and gave money to Saiful at times.”
CCTV footage from the area of the murder showed a masked man wearing a cap wandering the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket. When the victim entered the alley from Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.
The loan was a secret, according to Moin. They made another attempt to kill Shaheed “three-four months ago”, but failed due to untoward circumstances.
Zakirul was close by during the murder and was seen helping Shaheed to the ground after the incident and fled when a crowd gathered, Moin said.
He was ready to flee to Dinajpur when a person called him up to let him know that Shaheed had been hospitalised. To avoid suspicion, Zakirul visited Shaheed at the hospital before departing for Dinajpur.
After reports of the murder spread, Zakirul, along with Saiful, stayed on the road before the RAB nabbed them from Dhaka’s Gabtoli.
Shaheed was stationed at Joydebpur before retirement 12 years ago.
His younger sister Ferdous Sultana started a case against unidentified people at Adabor Police Station on Friday.
- Ansar al-Islam online branch head arrested
- Indictment of Pori Moni in drug case set for Dec
- Bangladesh can make vaccines for export: PM
- Narail man to die for sister's murder
- Bill proposes stricter measures for polluting Ctg port
- These Rohingya were on a hit list. They were killed
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again
- 18,820 absent on day 1 of SSC exams
- Police arrest chief of Ansar al-Islam's online operations
- Indictment of Pori Moni in drug case set for Dec 14
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- Narail man sentenced to death for killing sister
- Bill proposes stricter measures for polluting Chattogram port area
- They Warned Their Names Were on a Hit List. They Were Killed
Most Read
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- His reasons for opposing Trump were biblical. Now a top Christian editor is out
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Pakistan Test series