Ex-wheat institute scientist killed over loan dispute, says RAB

The information was gleaned from Zakirul Hossain, who planned the murder, and Md Saiful, who carried out the attack in Dhaka's Shyamoli following their arrest in a case over the killing, Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of RAB's media wing, said on Monday.

Zakirul and Saiful are both natives of Dinajpur, where Shaheed was stationed for 15 years. Zakirul owed the money to Shaheed, while Saiful works at his accomplice’s warehouse.

Shaheed was stabbed around 7 pm on Thursday at Holyland alley in Dhaka’s Shyamoli. He succumbed to his injuries around 11 pm that night at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital.

“Zakirul revealed in initial interrogation that he got acquainted with Shaheed when he was posted in Dinajpur and later became close friends.”

“Zakirul played middleman when Shaheed purchased land. Zakirul also took loans from Shaheed at different times, which accumulated to Tk 1.2 million,” Moin said, adding that the two remained in touch after Shaheed retired and arrived in Dhaka.

A year ago Zakir, who is a drug addict, sought Shaheed’s assistance in acquiring Tk 2 million by mortgaging his rice warehouse. Shaheed, however, declined to help and proceeded to press for repayment of the debt he was owed, said Moin.

“Zakirul often needed money to buy drugs and gave money to Saiful at times.”

CCTV footage from the area of the murder showed a masked man wearing a cap wandering the street for three to four minutes with a hand in his pocket. When the victim entered the alley from Ring Road, the assailant went forward and drove the knife into his belly in an instant before fleeing.

The loan was a secret, according to Moin. They made another attempt to kill Shaheed “three-four months ago”, but failed due to untoward circumstances.

Zakirul was close by during the murder and was seen helping Shaheed to the ground after the incident and fled when a crowd gathered, Moin said.

He was ready to flee to Dinajpur when a person called him up to let him know that Shaheed had been hospitalised. To avoid suspicion, Zakirul visited Shaheed at the hospital before departing for Dinajpur.

After reports of the murder spread, Zakirul, along with Saiful, stayed on the road before the RAB nabbed them from Dhaka’s Gabtoli.

Shaheed was stationed at Joydebpur before retirement 12 years ago.

His younger sister Ferdous Sultana started a case against unidentified people at Adabor Police Station on Friday.