Bill proposes stricter measures for polluting Chattogram port area

As per the bill, the punishment will invite a maximum jail term of three years or a fine of Tk 300,000.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping, placed the bill in parliament on Monday. It was later examined and sent to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Shipping for a report within 60 days.

The new law would replace the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance, 1976.

The existing law has a provision for a maximum fine of Tk 100,000 for polluting the port area. The proposed law seeks to determine that punishment in accordance with the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act.

The draft bill states that violation of any provision under this Act (where punishment is not otherwise specified) carries a maximum penalty of six months and a fine of TK 200,000 or both.

The bill states that if waste is generated by a ship or mechanical equipment in the port area, its owner or master or representative must remove it.

If the time limit for removal is exceeded, a fine has to be paid. The port authorities will then proceed to remove the waste. The offender will have to pay double the cost of removal.

If any rent, fine, fee, toll, charge or compensation is unpaid, the port authority will be able to collect half of the money by auctioning the goods under its control.

The bill has a provision for compensation in the case of any damage to the dock, pier, installation or authority due to the negligence of a ship's master, or someone working in the ship.

If the law is enacted, a schedule must be prepared for the collection of port rent and toll to get the approval from the government. However, if it is below Tk 5,000, no approval is required. The proposed law also calls for a fund to be set up for the development of the port.

The bill proposes a seven-member board of directors, headed by a chairman, to manage the port. The board currently has four members under the existing law.

A provision has been made in the draft to hold at least one board meeting every two months.