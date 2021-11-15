Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Nov 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 15 Nov 2021 03:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes Bangladesh has the capacity to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine in the country and export it around the world.
Hasina outlined her experiences from her recent foreign tour and emphasised the international reaction to Bangladesh's COVID-19 response during a general discussion in parliament on Monday.
"Our success in dealing with the coronavirus has gained global recognition. I have also said that we want to make the vaccines here. The barriers to vaccine development need to be addressed," said the leader of the house.
She also highlighted her calls for vaccine equity on the world stage and said, "Universal access to vaccines should be ensured as that is what the people deserve. It must be treated as a public good."
"If we are given a chance, we will produce [the vaccines]. We can give it to the world. We have that ability.
The government has also reserved land as part of the plans to produce the vaccine at home, according to the Awami League chief.
Hasina returned home on Sunday after a two-week trip to Europe to attend the UN climate conference in Glasgow and the 75th anniversary of UNESCO in Paris.
She also took part in a ceremony to hand over the 'UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy' at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Nov 12.
The decision to name the international award after Bangabandhu was taken unanimously at the autumn session of the UNESCO Executive Council in December 2020.
- Bangladesh can make vaccines for export: PM
- Narail man to die for sister's murder
- Bill proposes stricter measures for polluting Ctg port
- These Rohingya were on a hit list. They were killed
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again
- 18,820 absent on day 1 of SSC exams
- Action against judge was necessary: Huq
- Daily count: 4 virus deaths, 223 cases
- Bangladesh is capable of making COVID vaccines for export: Hasina
- Narail man sentenced to death for killing sister
- Bill proposes stricter measures for polluting Chattogram port area
- They Warned Their Names Were on a Hit List. They Were Killed
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
Most Read
- Australia break T20 World Cup duck despite Williamson brilliance
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Karnaphuli tunnel is 75% complete. Now the project is dogged by potential trouble: traffic jam
- Khaleda Zia shifted to CCU in Evercare Hospital
- RAB arrests two suspects in murder of ex-wheat institute scientist
- Action against judge for her comments on rape cases was necessary: Huq
- A judge said rape cases should not be recorded after 72 hours. Now she is removed from judicial duty
- Verdict in Tinni murder deferred again after father, uncle seek to testify
- Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 223 cases in a day