SSC exams: students following health rules, but guardians are not

Though students seemed to be adhering to the health restrictions outlined by the authorities, the same could not be said for their parents and guardians.

As they sat for the Physics exam, students were seen wearing masks and using hand sanitiser in a bid to evade the deadly pathogen.

Contracting the disease, or even just getting a fever may lead to a wasted year for students who are looking to start new chapter of their learning journey once they pass the exam.

Usually scheduled in February, SSC and equivalent exams were delayed for nine months due to the state of the pandemic in Bangladesh.

Though the number of virus cases has dropped recently, the pandemic is not yet over. Educational institutions have also been shut for over a year and a half. And so, this year, the exams are being held under special rules and with a reduced syllabus.

Authorities measure the body temperature of students before letting them into SSC exam halls at Sher-E-Bangla Government Boys' High School and College on Sunday, Nov 14, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The authorities have taken measures to ensure hand sanitisation for students and temperature screening in line with coronavirus health protocols.

Isolation rooms have also been kept for students, teachers or staff, should any of them fall sick during the exams.

They also urged parents not to crowd outside exam centres.

At most exam centres in Dhaka, students were abiding by the rules, but their parents were more reluctant to do so. But some centres also lacked proper protection against the virus.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police have banned parents from passing within 200 metres of the centres. The education minister has urged parents to follow health protocols, while the ministry has requested that only a single parent accompany each student.

But some students at the Mirpur Girls Ideal Laboratory Institute centre were accompanied by three to four people.

Students started to arrive at the centres around 9:15 am and some found it hard to enter due to the huge crowd of parents and guardians. The main road near the school was heavily congested. Despite orders from law enforcers, guardians continued to throng the area.

Many students expressed their annoyance at the size of the crowd.

“The crowd of guardians is causing trouble. We had to jostle and scream to get through. That’s why we’re late. And, on top of that, there’s always the fear of contracting coronavirus,” said Afra Jahan, who was giving the exam at Manipur School.

SSC candidates and their parents throng the entrance of Dhaka’s Motijheel Government Boys’ High School ahead of the first exam on Sunday, Nov 14, 2021. Photo: Kazi Salahuddin Razu

No one was checking the body temperature of students at Mirpur Girls Ideal Laboratory Institute. The security personnel had hand sanitiser with them, but not all students were using it.

The students were asked to enter one by one instead of together, but many ignored the rule.

“Parents have to accompany their children when they sit for a public exam. And children will definitely look for their parents after they finish. How will they find us if we aren’t near the centre? They don’t even have mobile phones with them,” said Farook Hossain, a parent who came to Manipur School.

“We feel anxious for our children. I can’t stay at home while they’re taking the exam,” said Nasreen Jahan, another parent.

There will be a crowd whenever a large number of students take the exams together and that cannot be prevented, she said.

Though it was delayed, I was happy to give my SSC exam, said Tanjim Hossain, a student of Shahid Police Smriti College.

“At least we won’t have to listen to snide remarks about how we passed automatically. We got back to our proper studies after the exams were announced. We’re happy that we can attend the exam safely,” he said.

Parents say they are not worried about students contracting COVID as they took vaccines against the coronavirus and the infection rate has dropped.

“We’re happy that the exam is being held. We hope they will get good results. We’re not concerned about the health protocols anymore. The students are wearing masks. Besides, the infection rate is fairly low now,” said Moni, the mother of Nusrat Jahan, a student from Progoti High School.