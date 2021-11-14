Nearly 19,000 students absent on first day of SSC exams in pandemic
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 10:56 PM BdST
Almost 19,000 students were absent on the opening day of the Secondary School Certificate, or SSC, examinations -- the first public tests to be held in schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The physics exam of the science stream was held on Sunday. The number of absentees may go up when business studies and humanities students take their first tests on Monday.
More than 2.2 million students have registered for the SCC and equivalent exams this year, with a little over 900,000 in the science stream.
The number of absent students was about 10,000 in madrasas – the highest among all the boards.
From the Technical Education Board, over 5,000 students did not appear on the first day. The number crossed 3,500 in total in the nine general education boards.
Nearly 13,000 students skipped the exams on the first day last year at the onset of the pandemic. More than 2.4 million students from all streams took the exams on that day.
The SSC tests are being held this year on reduced syllabuses of three elective subjects considering the setback caused by the pandemic.
There will be no exams on the compulsory and fourth subjects, including Bangla, English and general math, for which the students will be graded through subject mapping.
Usually scheduled in February, SSC and equivalent exams have been delayed by nine months due to the pandemic this year. Educational institutions have also been shut for over a year and a half.
Though the number of coronavirus cases has dropped recently, the pandemic has yet to end. And so, this year, the exams are being held under special rules.
Students wore masks and used hand sanitiser in compliance with health directives at most exam centres in Dhaka, but their parents reluctantly gathered outside the centres despite a ban on crowds.
Surveys had predicted huge dropouts amid the pandemic. There is no clear picture of the real situation now, but experts said they saw ominous signs in the number of students missing from in-person classes in the initial days after the reopening in September.
Many children have left the cities due to their parents losing income due to the coronavirus crisis.
Some have been forced to quit their studies and get married, work in factories or become automotive helpers as a result of economic hardships.
Many others have lost interest in their studies because of the long shutdown of educational institutes, parents and teachers said.
