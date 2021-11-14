Hasina returns home after climate conference, France visit

A VVIP flight from Biman Bangladesh Airlines left France for Dhaka on Saturday evening, carrying the prime minister and her entourage.

It reached Dhaka on Sunday morning.

Hasina's trip was a 'historic' one, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who accompanied the prime minister during the trip abroad.

Her speech was lauded and world leaders had asked her about Bangladesh’s astonishing development, the minister said in a press briefing.

"No leader from Bangladesh ever received the honours Sheikh Hasina did during this visit," Momen said.

After visiting Glasgow and London, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Paris on Nov 9 and met French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace. Afterwards, the two leaders also took part in a luncheon together.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the upgrading of bilateral relations, and major international and regional issues.

A joint statement from the French president's office said that, during the meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, both sides stated their intent to further the defence and security component of their relationship.

This development would include a focus on training and defence equipment through capacity building and potential technology transfer.

In addition, the nations also agreed to develop their cooperation in other areas including trade and investment, sustainable development and climate change, education and cultural exchange.

During her visit to the UK, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a bilateral meeting with her British counterpart Boris Johnson and met Prince Charles on the sidelines of the UN climate change conference in Glasgow.

Hasina and Johnson discussed several issues, including bilateral ones, in the meeting at the Scottish Exhibition Centre on Nov 3, BSS reported.

In the meeting with Prince Charles, Hasina highlighted Bangladesh’s challenges, the initiatives she had taken and the steps necessary to face the effects of climate change, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

Prince Charles was accompanied by representatives of four major banks, including HSBC. He discussed private sector engagements on climate issues.

The prime minister also sat with Microsoft founder Bill Gates for a conversation in Glasgow on Nov 2.