3 men arrested with ties to failed heist at IFIC outlet in Badda
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Nov 2021 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 14 Nov 2021 04:30 PM BdST
The police have arrested three suspects over an attempt to ’break into and rob the vault’ of an IFIC Bank sub-branch in Badda.
A group of robbers broke through the wall of the bank in Link Road on Saturday night, but failed to loot the vault, said Badda Police Inspector (operations) Nur-e Alam Masum Siddiqui.
The arrestees are “Hridoy”, “Rubel” and “Mamun” - all of them aged between 18 to 22 years. One of them broke through the wall to get inside, while another kept guard outside.
They were caught right after they broke in and one was arrested on the spot.
The suspect revealed the whereabouts of his accomplices and the others were detained from a slum in Banani after inspecting the bank’s CCTV camera footage.
Bank authorities have filed a case over the incident.
