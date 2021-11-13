Woman is stabbed to death. Police say child saw the father with a knife
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 08:51 PM BdST
Police have recovered the body of a woman at her home in Dhaka’s Jatrabari after she was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband.
The law enforcers say their eight-year-old son was the lone witness to the murder.
The man, Abdul Jaher, 40, who worked as a day labourer or a rickshaw driver, fled the scene after the incident on Saturday.
Victim Rupa Akter, 30, worked as a domestic aide. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the child’s cry for help, said Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
“They spotted Rupa’s body with a stab mark on her chest. She died at the scene.”
Police believe the man killed his wife while she was sleeping over a domestic dispute.
“The child woke up after hearing his mother’s screams. He saw his father holding a knife,” said Mazharul Islam, chief of Demra Police Station.
Rupa’s body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College for post-mortem examination.
