Woman is stabbed to death. Police say child saw the father with a knife

The law enforcers say their eight-year-old son was the lone witness to the murder.

The man, Abdul Jaher, 40, who worked as a day labourer or a rickshaw driver, fled the scene after the incident on Saturday.

Victim Rupa Akter, 30, worked as a domestic aide. Neighbours rushed to the house after hearing the child’s cry for help, said Shah Iftekhar Ahmed, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

“They spotted Rupa’s body with a stab mark on her chest. She died at the scene.”

Police believe the man killed his wife while she was sleeping over a domestic dispute.

“The child woke up after hearing his mother’s screams. He saw his father holding a knife,” said Mazharul Islam, chief of Demra Police Station.

Rupa’s body was sent to Sir Salimullah Medical College for post-mortem examination.