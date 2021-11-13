Parliament to resume session on Sunday, plans discussion on independence
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 02:26 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 04:24 PM BdST
Parliament plans to hold a ‘special discussion’ on the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence during its 15th session that opens on Sunday. President Md Abdul Hamid may also give a speech at the event.
The session, which will begin at 4 pm on Sunday, was called by the president on Oct 27.
“We have to take care of some regular work at the session. We can break for a day or two after that,” said Whip Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon regarding the parliamentary session.”
“There will be a special discussion on the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence and the president may give a speech.”
In November last year, the parliament called a special session for the first time to commemorate the 100th birthday of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
President Hamid gave a speech on the life and achievements of Bangabandhu during the event.
The parliament advisory committee will set the agenda of the session after the leader of the house, Sheikh Hasina, returns from her trip abroad.
Similar to other parliament sittings held during COVID-19 pandemic only a limited number of parliament members who have tested negative for the virus,will be allowed to join the special session, Swapon said.
Journalists have, once again, been barred from entering the premises.
