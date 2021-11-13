Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha

Rouf was set upon by unknown attackers with metal rods as he returned home from Lakshmipur Bazar at 11:30 pm on Friday night, police said.

The 45-year-old hailed from Laxmipur’s Magurakuti Village and had worked as a senior assistant teacher at Laxmipur High School.

Council elections were held in 13 unions in Gaibandha’s Sadar Upazila on Nov 11. Abdur Rouf, running under the rooster symbol, was elected as a general member from Laxmipur Union Ward No. 1.

Rouf had gone for a meeting at the Lakshmipur Bazar on Friday night and was on his way home when he was attacked, said Masudur Rahman, chief of Gaibandha Sadar Police.

“He was stopped by attackers in the Bamunipara area and beaten over the head with an iron rod. Rouf’s screams caught the attention of locals who rushed to the scene, causing his attackers to flee.”

Locals took Rouf to Gaibandha General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators believe the attack was tied to the election, OC Masudur said.