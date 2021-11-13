Man arrested over instigating woman to commit ‘suicide’
Police have arrested a man in a case over instigating a woman to commit suicide on Friday.
The victim, Surobhi Akter, a woman around 30 years of age, was a tenant of a six-storey apartment building at Fayedabad in Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan.
Police retrieved her body after Nazmul Hasan, 22, who was reportedly Surobhi’s romantic partner, took her to a hospital after finding her hanged by the neck from the ceiling in the early hours of Friday, according to Dakshinkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Azizul Haque.
“Nazmul is also a resident of Dakshinkhan and lives with his parents. He used to visit Surobhi’s place every Thursday and stayed there until Friday night,” SI Azizul said.
“A short time after that, Surobhi went to another room and locked herself in. Nazmul called out to her several times and then saw her through a window, hanged from the ceiling,” the SI said.
Nazmul got a spare key from the apartment’s security guard to open the door and took Surobhi to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead, Azizul said.
“Surobhi and Nazmul rented the flat in September, identifying themselves as a husband and wife. But Nazmul could not show any documents that verified the marriage. He did not tell his parents about his relationship with Surobhi either,” SI Azizul said.
“Surobhi married a Bangladeshi expatriate in Italy about 13 to 14 years ago and the two had a son, who is about 10 or 11. Surobhi divorced him when she heard that he had married another woman in Italy,” SI Azizul said.
“Surobhi met Nazmul on Facebook. Her son lived with his grandmother. Her family did not know what she did in Dhaka,” Azizul said, adding that police had found that the two of them used to deliver lunch to government offices.
“Police arrested Nazmul after a case was filed over instigating suicide. We will produce him in front of a court and seek remand. More details may emerge if the remand petition is approved,” Azizul said.
