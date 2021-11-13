Child dies after falling off a moving bus. Police arrest bus driver, helper for negligence
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 04:37 PM BdST
A child has died in front of Dhaka’s Jamuna Future Park while trying to get off a moving bus, says Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the RAB’s legal and media wing.
Law enforcers arrested Raida Paribahan bus driver Raju Mia, 25, and his assistant Imran Hossain, 33, during a raid in the Tongi and Abdullahpur areas on Friday night.
Locals found the boy, who was about 10 or 11 years of age, lying on the road in front of Jamuna Future Park at around 7 am on Nov 9. They took him to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Rafiqul Islam, an inspector from Bhatara Police Station, had told bdnews24.com at the time the child had left home that morning to go to his grandfather's house. There were no injuries found on the body except one on the back of the head.
"We think he may have been struck and killed by a car," they had said
Moin, speaking to the media at the RAB offices in Karwan Bazar on Saturday, said that the child sometimes sold flowers on the streets, sometimes distributed leaflets, or begged for money.
When various rumours started circulating about the child’s death, RAB started an investigation and its members collected more than 50 pieces of CCTV footages, the official said.
Analysing the footage, RAB officer Moin said that the child left home at 6:30 am on the day of the incident and came to the Pragati Sarani Main Road on foot.
The child was found injured just outside the frame of the CCTV footage.
Moin said that, considering the location and time of the CCTV camera, it was initially confirmed that the child boarded the Raida Paribahan bus to beg for money. This spurred law enforcers to seek out the driver and his assistant.
After their arrest, the suspects confirmed that, when the bus arrived in front of Jamuna Future Park, the child boarded the bus to beg. Bus assistant Imran was collecting fare from the passengers at the time. He asked the driver to slow down so they could let the child off. The driver, annoyed that he had to stop again so soon, slowed the bus. The child was hurrying to get off when he sped up once again.
"At that moment, the child fell out of the bus and onto the road."
The passengers, alarmed, asked the driver to stop, but he did not, telling RAB there was a bus for university students right behind them.
The driver said he was scared he would be attacked by the students over the incident and sped away.
The driver and his assistant told RAB they left the bus at the garage and went into hiding after the death was reported.
The driver and his assistant have been arrested and a case has been filed by the child’s father under Section 98/105 of the Road Transport Act-2018.
- Parliament to hold ‘special discussion’ on Sunday
- Man held for instigating woman’s ‘suicide’
- 73% turnout in 2nd phase of union council elections
- Elected union council member killed in Gaibandha
- Extra precautions at SSC exam centres for COVID
- Ex-wheat institute scientist killed
- 5 virus deaths, 221 cases in a day
- Hasina calls on rich nations to fulfil commitments
- Parliament to hold ‘special discussion’ on Sunday
- Man arrested over instigating woman to commit ‘suicide’
- 73% voter turnout in second phase of union council elections
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
Most Read
- A remnant of the past: what lies ahead for historic Dhaka Gate?
- Ex-wheat institute scientist stabbed to death in Dhaka
- Newly elected union council member beaten to death in Gaibandha
- Sajeeb Wazed Joy wins ASOCIO Leadership Award
- COVID-19's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning
- Healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to split into two companies
- ‘The war has not ended’: Prof Saleemul Huq says developed countries don’t want to give anything
- Bangladesh reports five COVID deaths, 221 cases in daily count
- SSC test centres take extra precautions for COVID-19
- 'India got freedom in 2014': Kangana Ranaut sparks uproar with controversial remarks