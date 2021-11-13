Child dies after falling off a moving bus. Police arrest bus driver, helper for negligence

Law enforcers arrested Raida Paribahan bus driver Raju Mia, 25, and his assistant Imran Hossain, 33, during a raid in the Tongi and Abdullahpur areas on Friday night.

Locals found the boy, who was about 10 or 11 years of age, lying on the road in front of Jamuna Future Park at around 7 am on Nov 9. They took him to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Rafiqul Islam, an inspector from Bhatara Police Station, had told bdnews24.com at the time the child had left home that morning to go to his grandfather's house. There were no injuries found on the body except one on the back of the head.

"We think he may have been struck and killed by a car," they had said

Moin, speaking to the media at the RAB offices in Karwan Bazar on Saturday, said that the child sometimes sold flowers on the streets, sometimes distributed leaflets, or begged for money.

When various rumours started circulating about the child’s death, RAB started an investigation and its members collected more than 50 pieces of CCTV footages, the official said.

Analysing the footage, RAB officer Moin said that the child left home at 6:30 am on the day of the incident and came to the Pragati Sarani Main Road on foot.

From there, he took a bus, got off in front of Jamuna Future Park, and crossed the road by the overbridge. While the child was descending the stairs on the south side of the foot overbridge, a bus belonging to the Raida Seating Service, which was running from Postagola to Badda-Diabari, was seen approaching him from the north. Afterwards, another CCTV camera showed a pedestrian gesturing for the bus to stop.

The child was found injured just outside the frame of the CCTV footage.

Moin said that, considering the location and time of the CCTV camera, it was initially confirmed that the child boarded the Raida Paribahan bus to beg for money. This spurred law enforcers to seek out the driver and his assistant.

After their arrest, the suspects confirmed that, when the bus arrived in front of Jamuna Future Park, the child boarded the bus to beg. Bus assistant Imran was collecting fare from the passengers at the time. He asked the driver to slow down so they could let the child off. The driver, annoyed that he had to stop again so soon, slowed the bus. The child was hurrying to get off when he sped up once again.

"At that moment, the child fell out of the bus and onto the road."

The passengers, alarmed, asked the driver to stop, but he did not, telling RAB there was a bus for university students right behind them.

The driver said he was scared he would be attacked by the students over the incident and sped away.

The driver and his assistant told RAB they left the bus at the garage and went into hiding after the death was reported.

The driver and his assistant have been arrested and a case has been filed by the child’s father under Section 98/105 of the Road Transport Act-2018.