Body of schoolgirl recovered in Gulshan

The girl, around 14 years old and daughter of a businessman, was a student of an English medium school in Uttara.

Police think she died after falling from the building, but could not confirm whether it was a suicide, murder or accident.

The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College for post-mortem examination.

It was found next to a 12-storey building around Friday midnight, Gulshan police chief Abul Hasan said. The victim lived with her parents on the ninth floor of the building.

“We can’t say before investigation whether it was a suicide or someone pushed her or she fell accidentally,” the OC said.