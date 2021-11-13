Bangladesh train fares to remain unchanged despite fuel price hike
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 04:04 PM BdST
An increase in fuel prices has prompted a hike in bus and launch transport fares but the government has no plans to change the price of train tickets at present, according to Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.
Even though locomotives run on diesel, Sujan on Saturday assured that railway fares would not be affected by the additional fuel costs.
While the private sector plays a major role in road, shipping and aviation services in Bangladesh, railway services are wholly state-run.
The government has increased the price of diesel by Tk 15 per litre to Tk 80 in light of a volatile international oil market. As a result, government subsidies for the railways will increase.
"Train services are subsidised by the government. Railways have to pay a lot of subsidies. Instead of Tk 10, maybe it [the subsidy] will have to be increased to Tk 12. That is why we have not taken any decision on raising the fares.”
