73% voter turnout in second phase of union council elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2021 12:27 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2021 12:27 PM BdST
The second phase of the violence-marred union council elections saw a turnout as high as 73 percent.
The information was provided by SM Asaduzzaman, joint secretary to the Election Commission, after compiling the results of polls held across 834 unions on Thursday.
The Awami League bagged a total of 486 chairman posts and 81 of their candidates were elected without contest. As many as 330 people were elected as independent candidates. Most of the independents were rebel Awami League, but some were BNP leaders.
In addition, 10 candidates from Jatiya Party, four from Islami Andolan Bangladesh and one each from JP, Bangladesh Jatiya Party, Khelafat Majlish and JaSoD have also won.
A total of 753 Awami League candidates and 411 independent candidates have been elected to the chairman post in two phases of the polls held across 1,200 union councils.
EC officials said ballots from 16 polling centres were suspended. If some of the results are delayed or if there are any errors, the revised information will be provided later.
Voting was held in 364 unions in the first phase. The third phase will start on Nov 28 in 1,003 unions, and the fourth phase on Dec 23 in 840 unions.
