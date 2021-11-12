Two dead, several hurt in Narayanganj 'gas blast'
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2021 02:05 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 02:05 PM BdST
Two women have died after an explosion rocked a home in Narayanganj's Fatullah.
Eight others were injured in the blast at Sohachar Lal Kha area of Sadar Upazila in the early hours of Friday, according to Abdullah Arefin, deputy assistant director of the Narayanganj Fire Service.
The authorities suspect the explosion was triggered by a 'gas leak'.
Maya Rani, 45, died on the spot when a wall collapsed on her. The other victim, Shibu Rani, 32, died after she was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Arefin said, quoting neighbours.
Walls of five rooms on the first floor and three rooms in a neighbouring building had crumbled while a shop was “blown away” by the explosion, according to Arefin.
“We believe that gas may have accumulated inside the building from a gas-line leakage on the first floor," Arefin said, adding that an electric spark or fire may have triggered the explosion.
