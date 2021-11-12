Man dies, seven injured after oil tanker explodes in Jhalakathi
Jhalakathi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Nov 2021 02:44 PM BdST Updated: 12 Nov 2021 02:44 PM BdST
A man has died after an explosion on an oil tanker in Jhalakhati's Sugandha River. Seven other members of the vessel's crew were injured.
The incident occurred around 8:30 am on Friday while the vessel was anchored at Pouro Kheyaghat jetty, according to Jhalakathi Fire Service Station chief Md Shahidul Islam.
The dead man has been identified as Kamrul Islam.
The explosion took place when the tanker's pump room was being emptied of octane, Shahidul said.
"Kamrul Islam died on the scene."
The Fire Service with the help of locals rescued and admitted five of the injured to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.
The oil tanker had 13 crew members, the Fire Service official said.
The authorities are working to determine the reason behind the blast, said Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Md Zohor Ali.
