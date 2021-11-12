Bangladesh reports five COVID deaths, 221 cases in daily count

The death toll has risen by five to 27,912 in the past 24 hours, according to data released by the government on Saturday.

Dhaka and Chattogram reported two deaths each, while the other patient died in Khulna. Dhaka also recorded the highest number of 152 cases.

Nationwide, another 219 people recovered from the illness, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,536,111.

As many as 17,231 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.28 percent. The latest figures put the recovery rate at 9771 percent and the mortality rate at 1.78 percent.

Globally, over 252.08 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 5.08 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.