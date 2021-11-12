Another elephant found dead in Chattogram

Locals spotted the dead elephant near a paddy field in Banshkhali Upazila's Chambal area on Friday.

Banshkhali Police SI Mong Thoai Hla Chakma said the elephant's teeth were intact, while no signs of injuries were found on the body.

Divisional Forest Officer of Chattogram Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury said the elephant was an approximately 60-year-old male.

“After the autopsy, we can say for sure if there was any other reason for the death,” he added.

Earlier on Nov 6, the carcass of an adult female elephant was recovered from a paddy field in Sonakania union of Satkania Upazila.