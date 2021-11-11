Ward boy arrested after 15-year-old boy removed from oxygen mask dies
Senior Correspondent and Bogra Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 04:48 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a ward boy from a Bogura hospital who is accused of killing a patient by removing their oxygen mask after they refused to pay him a bribe.
In a message on Thursday, RAB said that Dholu, a ward boy at Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, had been arrested in Dhaka.
The family of 15-year-old Bikash Chandra Karmakar have accused Dholu of killing him by removing his oxygen mask.
Bikash's father Bishu Karmakar told bdnews24.com that Dholu was taking Bikash, who was wearing an oxygen mask, to the third floor of the hospital on a stretcher from the emergency unit and demanded Tk 500 from him.
Bishu offered him Tk 250, which he refused to take, and removed the oxygen mask from his son's mouth, he said.
Shamim Hossain, the head of the hospital’s police outpost, said they had heard about the incident.
“Tensions were high after the incident. The situation was brought under control by deploying additional police personnel,” he said.
