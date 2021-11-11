Tribunal set for verdict in Raintree hotel rape case

The five suspects were brought to court at 9 am to await the decision in the much-discussed case.

The verdict will be announced by Judge Begum Mosarrat Kamrunnahar of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-7.

The verdict will be announced today, said Afroza Farhana Ahmed, the special public prosecutor to the court.

But she could not confirm the exact timing of the verdict.

Nearly 50 police personnel have been deployed in the neighbourhood to provide security in anticipation of the verdict.

The prosecution and defence wrapped up their arguments in the case on Oct 3 and the court had, initially, set Oct 12 as the date of the verdict.

This was delayed to Oct 27 after the court failed to finish preparing the verdict in time.

The date was deferred again to Nov 11 following the death of a veteran lawyer, which halted all proceedings at lower courts.

On Aug 29, Shafat and the other four suspects pleaded not guilty and called for justice from the court.

Besides Shafat, the defendants in the case are Shafat’s friend Shadman Sakif, a director of Regnum Group, Nayem Ashraf, an employee of E-Makers Event Management, Shafat's driver Billal Hossain and bodyguard Rahmat Ali. All five had been out on bail, but were sent to jail on Oct 3 ahead of the verdict.

The court began hearing witness testimony on Aug 22. Of the 47 witnesses included in the chargesheet, the court only heard the depositions of 22.

Two university students accused the men of involvement in the rape in a case filed with the Banani police in May 2017, a month after the alleged incident.

Shafat had invited the two to his birthday party at the hotel in Banani on Mar 28 that year. The young women said he and his friend Ashraf forced them into a room and raped them at gunpoint.

They accused the three others of aiding the rapists and filming the sexual assault.

Shafat and Shadman were arrested in Sylhet days after the case was started. Billal and Rahmat were arrested in Dhaka. Nayem Ashraf, known as Hasan Mohammad Halim in his native district of Sirajganj, was arrested in Munshiganj.

Amid an uproar, customs officials raided Apan Jewellers outlets and initiated a case against Dildar Ahmed, Shafat’s father, after finding illegal caches of gold.

The defence alleged Shafat’s former wife Faria Mahbub Piasha instigated the filing of the case. Piasha, a model, has been arrested in a recent drugs case.

Besides Piasha, who was with the plaintiff during the lodging of the case, key witness Ahmed Shahriar did not testify in court. Shahriar, a friend of the alleged victims, was beaten and driven out of the hotel during the incident, according to the case dossier.