Second phase of voting underway in 835 union councils
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 10:47 AM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 10:48 AM BdST
The second phase of voting has begun in 835 union councils amid a recent spate of disorder and violence surrounding the election.
The polling started at 8 am on Thursday and will continue until 4 pm, said election officials. More than 15 million voters are looking to cast their ballots to elect new representatives.
Although more than two dozen people have been killed in a series of clashes over the past few days, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda hoped that the second round of voting would be festive.
"This time, the election has a 69-81 percent voter turnout. The attendance will be good tomorrow as well.”
The law enforcement agencies will strongly deal with any untoward incidents, he warned.
As many as 22 law enforcers are deployed in each of the polling stations to avoid any disturbance. Executive magistrates are also on the ground to oversee the voting process.
A total of 3,310 candidates are vying for the chairman posts in the second phase of the UP election. Around 9,161 candidates are seeking reserved councillor posts for women, while 28,747 people are seeking to become members.
In addition to the Awami League, candidates from the Jatiya Party and others are taking part in the election. The BNP has declined to take part in the polls, so its candidates have run as independents.
Voting will be held at 20 union councils using electronic voting machines, while the rest will use paper ballots.
Voting was held in 364 unions in the first phase. After the completion of the second phase of voting, the third phase will start on Nov 28 in 1003 unions, and the fourth phase on Dec 23 in 840 unions.
