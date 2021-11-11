Man dies in clash between rival groups in Cox’s Bazar union council election

At least 10 people, including police personnel, were injured in the clash.

The clash took place at Tetoiya Govt Primary School polling centre in Khurushkul at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, said Presiding Officer Nurul Huda.

The dead man was identified as Akhtaruzzaman Putu, 35, from Tetoiya. The injured are yet to be identified.

Supporters of Anowara Begum and Abu Bakkar Siddiqui were at loggerheads over taking charge of the polling centre at Tetoiya Govt Primary School. A fight broke out when both groups charged batons and fired gunshots.

“Some people, including three policemen were injured. They were taken to Cox’s Bazar on Central Hospital where the doctors on duty pronounced Aktaruzzaman dead.”

ASI Ripon Chowdhury, who was on duty at Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital, said he witnessed six people with gunshot wounds brought to the hospital. “One of them died and the others are receiving treatment.”