Man dies in clash between rival groups in Cox’s Bazar union council election
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Nov 2021 04:32 PM BdST Updated: 11 Nov 2021 04:32 PM BdST
A man has died in a clash between rival groups of supporters of union council election candidates at Khurushkul Union in Cox’s Bazar.
At least 10 people, including police personnel, were injured in the clash.
The clash took place at Tetoiya Govt Primary School polling centre in Khurushkul at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, said Presiding Officer Nurul Huda.
The dead man was identified as Akhtaruzzaman Putu, 35, from Tetoiya. The injured are yet to be identified.
Supporters of Anowara Begum and Abu Bakkar Siddiqui were at loggerheads over taking charge of the polling centre at Tetoiya Govt Primary School. A fight broke out when both groups charged batons and fired gunshots.
“Some people, including three policemen were injured. They were taken to Cox’s Bazar on Central Hospital where the doctors on duty pronounced Aktaruzzaman dead.”
ASI Ripon Chowdhury, who was on duty at Cox’s Bazar Central Hospital, said he witnessed six people with gunshot wounds brought to the hospital. “One of them died and the others are receiving treatment.”
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- 3 die in Narsingdi election clash
- Bangladesh, France ink three agreements
- 5 hurt in Cumilla poll clash
- Tribunal set for Raintree rape case verdict
- Candidates held for questioning after Sitakunda election clash
- Voting underway in 835 union councils
- Dhaka airport to close every night from Dec for runway repairs
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- 3 dead as violence erupts during Narsingdi union council election
- France to provide €320 million to assist Bangladesh's COVID battle, development
- Five injured in Cumilla election violence
- Tribunal set for verdict in Raintree hotel rape case
- Candidates held for questioning after Sitakunda election clash
Most Read
- No fuzzy TV from Nov 30. Are there enough set-top boxes?
- Dhaka airport to close for 8 hours every night from December to May for runway repairs
- West accuses Belarus of orchestrating migrant crisis at Polish border
- Hindu sect accused of using forced labour at more temples across US
- Retailers lose love for Asia: Snarled supply chains force manufacturing exodus to Balkans, LatAm
- When a logo doesn’t risk it all: Meta’s brand is designed for unknown worlds
- Tribunal acquits all suspects in Raintree hotel rape case
- Hasina seeks more investment from French businesses to double Dhaka-Paris trade
- Mitchell, Neesham lead New Zealand to T20 World Cup final
- Finance Minister Kamal defends fuel price hike after criticism